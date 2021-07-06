The Wal-Mart Foundation partners with LA 4-H Tech Club in Baton Rouge to teach youth how to make healthy food choices

2021/07/07 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq News

Izzy Gruner, 4-H Tech Club Member and lead on the healthy living project, teaches the Big Buddy Children where to find healthy food.

Brittany Husser, Assistant Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development, leads the Big Buddy children in an activity to learn about healthy food choices.

Big Buddy Children choose healthy ingredients in trail mix.

Vibriyogn Epuri leads the Big Buddy children in a healthy plate activity.

4-H Tech Club Member, Katherine Winchester, leads the Big Buddy children kids in a healthy plate activity.

LA 4-H Tech Club members presented their Healthy Living Workshop to the youth and seized the opportunity to utilize technology to address local needs.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Wal-Mart Foundation, the LA 4-H Tech Club presented their Healthy Living Workshop as part of the Big Buddy program on Monday, June 7th and Thursday June 10th.



The Big Buddy Program’s mission is to advance and inspire our youth by building a loving community of mentor relationships.



Mentors who work with Big Buddy aim to provide positive role modeling to inspire good choices and, in return, a healthy and rewarding life.



The members of the 4-H Tech Club, sponsored by Global Geospatial Institute, a non-profit corporation, sought to help the Big Buddy Program advance its mission.The LA 4-H Tech Club comprised of a team leader and youth identified healthy living education as a scarcity in Louisiana and utilized Geographical Information Systems (GIS) technologies to address local needs.



Team members Izzy Gruner, Katherine Winchester, and Susanna Shields (St.



Joseph’s Academy), Jane Zaruba (Home-Schooled), Adult Volunteer Leaders; Vibriyogn Epuri, GIS Technician, and Fran Harvey, Director of Global Geospatial Institute, along with the help of Brittany Husser, Assistant Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development, are committed to improving their community.



Drawing upon their ongoing National GIS/GPS Leadership Team’s project, "Where's the Food?" as inspiration, the team created engaging healthy living activities and lessons for the Big Buddy youth.The “Where’s the Food?” project features various GIS technologies (including Esri’s ArcGIS Survey123, Dashboard, and numerous maps) that help the Baton Rouge community visualize problems and solutions to nutrition/health complications in the area they live.



As part of “Where’s the Food?”, the Louisiana 4-H Tech Club prioritizes helping people find healthy food options in their neighborhoods; therefore, the club jumped at the opportunity to teach the youth of Big Buddy about healthy living.



The club saw their partnership with Big Buddy as an opportunity to educate today’s youth in a different light through the eyes of a mentor and a friend.Anyone interested in answering the critical question, "Where's the Food?" can find the answer through mapping tools that the students developed.



Individuals can access these maps with their handheld electronic devices and desktop computers.To learn more about this fantastic youth work or for students wishing to join the club, contact: Vibriyogn Epuri, founding member of the Louisiana 4-H Tech Club, at la4htechclub@ gmail.com or call Global Geospatial Institute 225-939-1091.



GGI, under the direction of Fran Harvey, GISP, sponsors the Louisiana 4-H Tech Club on the state and national level.



For more information, visit www.gginstitute.org/educational-outreach.About 4-H and Global Geospatial Institute (GGI)4-H is a community of America's youth who learn leadership, citizenship, and life skills through non-formal, research-based experimental education activities.



The Louisiana 4-H, Youth Development Program, offers youth opportunities to interact with science, engineering, and technology through hands-on demonstrations, problem-solving, personal in-depth projects, and career exploration.



In partnership with LSU Ag Center 4-H and GGI offers education sessions to increase awareness about GIS, flying drones, and more.Media Contacts:Fran Harvey fharvey@gginstitute.org 225-939-3907Abbey Miller adminassistant@gginstitute.org 225-939-1091Fran HarveyGlobal Geospatial Institute+1 225-939-1091email us here

