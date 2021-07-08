2021/07/08 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19 in Iraq: Key findings Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19 in Iraq: Key findings is the final paper in a series of eight released by UNDP on the impact of COVID-19 in Iraq.Throughout the series, UNDP provides a multidimensional analysis on the impact of the pandemic and related shocks, current and past, on […]

read more Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19 in Iraq: Key Findings first appeared on Iraq Business News.