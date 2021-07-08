2021/07/08 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Council of Ministers held its regular session on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Regarding the housing crisis, the Prime Minister clarified that the government plans to distribute 550,000 plots of residential land to citizens in a first phase of allocation.He added: "Every Iraqi family has the right […]

