2021/07/09 | 02:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Knights, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Biden Wants to Leave the Middle East, But He's in a Vicious Bombing Cycle in Iraq Caught between aggressive Tehran-backed militias and a skeptical Congress, […]

