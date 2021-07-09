Kelli Christina, Leading Medical Staffing Expert, and Owner of KD-Staffing, LLC, Zoom Interviewed, The DotCom Magazine

2021/07/10 | 00:26 - Source: Iraq News

Kelli Christina, Owner, KD-Staffing, LLC.



A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show

The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Zoom Interview

The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

Kelli Christina, Leading Medical Staffing Expert, and Owner of KD-Staffing, LLC, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.

Kelli Christina is a bundle of energy.



As a nationwide leader in Medical Staffing, Kelli's commitment to her clients, and incredible knowledge in the space, are what sets her apart from the pack.”

— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelli Christina, Leading Medical Staffing Expert, and Owner of KD-Staffing, LLC, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Kelli Christina, Leading Medical Staffing Expert, and Owner of KD-Staffing, LLC joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Kelli Christina has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.



Kelli Christina joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEKelli Christina, Leading Medical Staffing Expert, and influential Owner of KD-Staffing, LLC has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Kelli Christina of KD-Staffing, LLC joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series.



In the interview, Kelli Christina discusses the newest offerings of KD-Staffing, LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares incredible thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Kelli Christina joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Kelli Christina was amazing.



She has an outstanding background in the medical staffing space.



The success of KD-Staffing, LLC s a true testament to their team and their people.



It was a real honor to have Kelli Christina on the video series.



Interviewing Kelli Christina was a lot of fun, educational and incredible.



It was terrific to have Kelli Christina on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what she has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.



We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Kelli Christina of KD-Staffing, LLC has a remarkably interesting story.



We were incredibly pleased to have Kelli Christina on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like KD-Staffing, LLC.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world.



I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many energetic and talented people are building amazing companies.



Kelli Christina and KD-Staffing, LLC are providing an superb service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a world class company.



As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Kelli Christina who are forging an incredible path for others.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the leaders of this world like Kelli Christina”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

andrew jacobDotCom Magazine+1 602-909-9890email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Kelli Christina, Owner, KD-Staffing, LLC.



A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

You just read:

News Provided By

July 09, 2021, 16:33 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?