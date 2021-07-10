Senior ISIL element Abu Qaisar killed in Iraq's Kirkuk

2021/07/10 | 17:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi forces recently launched a new operation against Takfiri remnants in Kirkuk province.

According to security sources, Iraqi forces managed to identify and kill a senior Takfiri terrorist, Firas Saleh, nicknamed "Abu Qaisar".

Earlier, Iraqi army forces launched an operation in Nineveh province against the remnants of ISIL takfiri elements.

Yahya Rassoul, a spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Force, said that 12 Takfiri elements had been identified and arrested in the operation.

