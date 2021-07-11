Supporting Small Businesses in Baghdad, Ninewa and Kirkuk

2021/07/11 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IOM, KOICA Partner to Support Local Economic Recovery in Baghdad, Ninewa and Kirkuk Decades of conflict in Iraq coupled with the COVID-19 outbreak have severely affected human capital, intensified poverty, and undermined individuals' ability to find decent and sustainable jobs.The consequences of conflicts are especially severe for vulnerable returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and […]

