2021/07/12 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq makes strides to develop poultry and tomato sector strategies Sector-focused consultations to support sustainable and inclusive development in the poultry and tomato value chains in Iraq were held in Basra and Mosul on 4 July 2021.These consultations will be instrumental in elaborating national strategies for the two sectors.The poultry and tomato sector […]

read more Developing Iraq's Poultry and Tomato Sector Strategies first appeared on Iraq Business News.