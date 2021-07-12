2021/07/12 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, CIO of Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.June saw the publication of Undervalued-Shares.com's third instalment piece on investments in frontier markets focusing on the compelling investment potential of Iraq's equity market - […]

read more Market Review: "The Opportunity in Under-valued Shares" first appeared on Iraq Business News.