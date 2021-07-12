2021/07/12 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Salam Zidane for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq invests in clean energy Iraq is investing in clean energy to produce electricity, especially solar energy, which is almost available throughout the year in various regions of the […]

read more Iraq Invests in Clean Energy first appeared on Iraq Business News.