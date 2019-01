Allawi criticizes passing 2019 budget through 'political balance'

2019/01/28 | 21:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-WataniyaAlliance, headed by Ayad Allawi, criticized on Monday the way the politicalblocs have voted on the 2019 fiscal budget, adding that the budget has beenapproved by "the political balance methodology.""We have been waiting for a budget to draw a road map toreform and revive the economy of the country," Allawi said, adding that "PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi [faces] a hard job under political constraints."The Iraqi parliament approved last week the new budgetamounting to 133 trillion dinars, with financial revenues amounting to over 105trillion dinars from the export of crude oil.