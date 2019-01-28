Allawi criticizes passing 2019 budget through 'political balance'

2019/01/28 | 21:10
Wataniya
Alliance, headed by Ayad Allawi, criticized on Monday the way the political
blocs have voted on the 2019 fiscal budget, adding that the budget has been
approved by "the political balance methodology.""We have been waiting for a budget to draw a road map to
reform and revive the economy of the country," Allawi said, adding that "Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi [faces] a hard job under political constraints."The Iraqi parliament approved last week the new budget
amounting to 133 trillion dinars, with financial revenues amounting to over 105
trillion dinars from the export of crude oil.
