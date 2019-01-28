عربي | كوردى
Allawi criticizes passing 2019 budget through 'political balance'
2019/01/28 | 21:10
Alliance, headed by Ayad Allawi, criticized on Monday the way the political

blocs have voted on the 2019 fiscal budget, adding that the budget has been

approved by "the political balance methodology.""We have been waiting for a budget to draw a road map to

reform and revive the economy of the country," Allawi said, adding that "Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi [faces] a hard job under political constraints."The Iraqi parliament approved last week the new budget

amounting to 133 trillion dinars, with financial revenues amounting to over 105

trillion dinars from the export of crude oil.
