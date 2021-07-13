DNO appoints Spencer as New COO

2021/07/13 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has announced the appointment of Chris Spencer (pictured) as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.Spencer joined the Company in 2017 and his most recent position was Deputy Managing Director.(Source: DNO)

