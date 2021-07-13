Oxfam Supports New Agribusinesses in Iraq

2021/07/13 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Oxfam's Iraq Response Innovation Lab: Iraq Response Innovation Lab recently supported 5 innovative projects in the agricultural sector to launch.
These 5 projects were all incubated for 10 months and received trainings on Business Models, Business Plans, Budgeting alongside technical training.
The incubation started with 60 applications received online.
The first phase of the […]
