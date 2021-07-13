Oxfam Supports New Agribusinesses in Iraq

2021/07/13 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Oxfam's Iraq Response Innovation Lab: Iraq Response Innovation Lab recently supported 5 innovative projects in the agricultural sector to launch.These 5 projects were all incubated for 10 months and received trainings on Business Models, Business Plans, Budgeting alongside technical training.The incubation started with 60 applications received online.The first phase of the […]

