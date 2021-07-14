Discussions Continue on Iraq's Accession to WTO

2021/07/14 | 02:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Kareem Hashem Mustafa, met at the headquarters of the , the Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Chinese Ambassador Zhang Xiang Chen, at the WTO headquarters.The two sides discussed the importance of completing the technical documents required for […]

