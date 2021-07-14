2021/07/14 | 02:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.ShaMaran Petroleum has announced that it has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of French major TotalEnergies S.E.to acquire its affiliate (TEPKRI Sarsang A/S) holding an 18% non-operated participating interest in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for an initial consideration of USD 155 million plus […]

read more ShaMaran Increases Stake in Sarsang Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.