China to Build New Refinery at Fao

2021/07/15

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Reuters reports that China's state-owned China National Chemical Engineering Company (CNCEC) is to build a 300,000-bpd oil refinery at the Iraqi port of Fao.(Sources: Reuters, Mehr)

