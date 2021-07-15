China to Build New Refinery at Fao


2021/07/15 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Reuters reports that China's state-owned China National Chemical Engineering Company (CNCEC) is to build a 300,000-bpd oil refinery at the Iraqi port of Fao.

(Sources: Reuters, Mehr)

