KRG starts 27 Projects over Past Year

2021/07/15 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) started 27 multisectoral projects from March 2020 to June 2021, as it reaches the 2nd anniversary since its foundation.The KRG invested $332 million on housing projects, developed a $250 million wheat marketing project, distributed $2.56 billion worth of business licenses, and completed the MED Steel […]

