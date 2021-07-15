KRG starts 27 Projects over Past Year

2021/07/15 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) started 27 multisectoral projects from March 2020 to June 2021, as it reaches the 2nd anniversary since its foundation.
The KRG invested $332 million on housing projects, developed a $250 million wheat marketing project, distributed $2.56 billion worth of business licenses, and completed the MED Steel […]
