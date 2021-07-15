Nassiriyah Hospital Fire: Arrest Warrants Issued

2021/07/15 | 15:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Authorities in Iraq are facing accusations of negligence following the fire at the al-Hussein coronavirus hospital in Nassiriyah on Monday.Estimates of the death toll range from 60 to over 100, with more than 100 people injured.The fire is believed to have started when sparks from faulty wiring caused an oxygen […]

