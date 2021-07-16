Privy Innovations to represent Edmundson Export in Iraq

2021/07/16 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A newly incorporated company called Privy Innovations (PI) is to be the sole representative of UK-based electrical wholesaler Edmundson Export in the Iraqi market (including Iraqi Kurdistan).The new business is headed by Aziz Shwan Ahmed, previously Chief of Staff to Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, and currently a member of the Advisory […]

