Schools get Training on Education Management Information System

2021/07/17 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF, in partnership with UNESCO, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Directorates of Education (DoE), have conducted the first Education Management Information System (EMIS) training workshop in Rasafa district, Baghdad.This is part of a European Union (EU) funded project that mainly trains education personnel on the new EMIS, which collects and disseminates data to support […]

