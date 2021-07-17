Schools get Training on Education Management Information System

2021/07/17 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- UNICEF, in partnership with UNESCO, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Directorates of Education (DoE), have conducted the first Education Management Information System (EMIS) training workshop in Rasafa district, Baghdad.
This is part of a European Union (EU) funded project that mainly trains education personnel on the new EMIS, which collects and disseminates data to support […]
