2021/07/17 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq News

American Underwater Drone Service

American Underwater Drone Service

Dwight Saxon retired firefighter starts American Underwater Drone Services in Palm Beach County Florida

WELLINGTON, FL, US, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Firefighter Dwight Saxon of Wellington, Florida is Founder of American Underwater Drone Services.



Dwight is a retired firefighter from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with 30 years of service.



Dwight is a FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot since 2017 and has flown many different projects through out the United States.American Underwater Drone Services will provide the following services through out Florida, Caribbean and the United States.Ballast Tank InspectionsBridges & Culvert InspectionsDam InspectionsEnvironmental AssessmentsBoat & Ship Hull InspectionsMarine Life & Habitat StudiesMaritime Salvage InspectionsMooring InspectionsSmall Item RetrievalPipe InspectionsPortable Tank InspectionsReservoir InspectionsUNWILD InspectionsWater Tank InspectionsWreck Divingand more .....

Dwight SaxonAmerican Underwater Drone Service+1 561-722-3224email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

July 16, 2021, 23:59 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release