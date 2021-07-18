2021/07/18 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr to sit out October election Muqtada al-Sadr also said he would withdraw his support for the current government and its replacement.Click here to read the full […]

read more Al-Sadr to sit out October Election first appeared on Iraq Business News.