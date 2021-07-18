Launches of Young People's Advisory Group (YPAG) in Iraq

2021/07/18 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF Iraq launches the Young People's Advisory Group (YPAG) to enhance dialogue between UNICEF and young people in Iraq UNICEF announced its renewed commitment to support inclusive meaningful systematic participation of young people in Iraq, through the creation of the Young People's Advisory Group (YPAG), with the goal of empowering young people to be civically […]

