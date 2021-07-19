NASHVILLE POP ARTIST, TOMMY G TO HIT WORLDWIDE RADIO WITH DEBUT SINGLE

2021/07/19 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq News

Winner of Star Search at age 12, Tommy G co-wrote his debut radio single with TSAI Nashville Hall of Fame songwriter, Thornton Cline and Jim Wilson.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville pop artist, Tommy G.'s debut radio single, "Gan't You See I'm Ready" will be released worldwide July 19.



Tommy G's first single was co-written with Tennessee Songwriter's Association International Songwriter Hall of Fame writer, Thornton Cline and Nashville songwriter, Jim Wilson.



Tommy G began working in the recording studio at the age of nine.



He grew up writing and performing in multiple genres of music.



Tommy G won Ed McMahan's "Star Search" at age 12 and has performed with artists, Lou Rawls and Tevin Campbell.



He has invited repeatedly to appear on Univision and has been featured on "Sabado Gigante" with Don Francisco several times.



Tommy G has written songs for TV in Europe and the United States, including several for the Hulu TV show, "East Los High".



Tommy G 'is bilingual and has a passion for Latin Pop music.Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards.



Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, “Love is the Reason”.



Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice in a row.



Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists.



Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts.



Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books.



In 2017, Thornton Cline was awarded the first place Maxy Literary Award for "Children's Book of the Year" for one of his books.In April, Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Can't You See I'm Ready

