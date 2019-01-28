Khazali threatens to remove US troops by force

2019/01/28 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The leader of one of the most powerful Iranian-backed Shiite
militias in Iraq said Monday that he expects a vote in the coming months by
Iraq’s parliament calling for the withdrawal of US troops or else a forced withdrawal, underscoring the
jostling for power between Iran and the US in this key Middle Eastern country,
according to AP.Qais al-Khazali, who rose to prominence as a leader in the
Shiite insurgency after the 2003 US-led invasion, said there’s no longer a
justification for thousands of US troops to remain in Iraq now that the ISIS
group has been defeated. He suggested US troops may eventually be driven out by
force if they do not yield to the will of the Iraqi people.“I think more than half the members of parliament reject the
presence of American military forces as a matter of principle,” he said. “If
the United States wants to impose its presence by force, and to bypass the
Iraqi constitution and parliament, Iraq can treat it the same way and drive it
out by force... But the first phase is political,” Khazali said.The 45-year-old head of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the
Righteous, spoke with The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at one
of his group’s offices in a highly-fortified area in the Iraqi capital, just
across the Tigris River from the US Embassy.Curbing foreign influence has become a hot-button issue in
Iraq after parliament elections in May in which Shiite militias backed by Iran
made significant gains. The militias fought alongside US-backed Iraqi troops
against ISIS in recent years, gaining outsized influence and power along the
way.Now, after defeating ISIS militants in their last urban
bastions, Iraqi politicians and militia leaders are increasingly speaking out
against the continued presence of US forces on Iraqi soil.American forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, but returned in
2014 at the invitation of the government to help battle ISIS after it seized
vast areas in the north and west of the country, including Iraq’s second
largest city, Mosul. A US-led coalition provided crucial air support as Iraqi
forces regrouped and drove ISIS out in a costly three-year campaign.Iraqi politicians were angered when US President Donald
Trump visited American forces at a base in western Iraq without meeting with
any Iraqi officials, a snub that added to calls for US troops to withdraw.Trump has said he has no plans to withdraw the 5,200 troops
in the country and that Iraq could be used for US airstrikes inside Syria after
the US withdraws its troops from that country.Khazali, whose forces are fighting in Syria alongside
President Bashar al-Assad’s troops, said he was “certain and confident” there
will be an Iraqi parliament vote calling for the withdrawal and regulation of US
forces in the country.“If the main purpose for their presence is to confront the
military danger posed by ISIS, then this threat is eliminated,” he said. “So
what is the justification for keeping this number (of troops) now?”He said a small contingent of advisers and trainers for
logistical matters could stay on as determined by a joint committee that would
specify their numbers and locations.“Anything other than that will be considered an infringement
on sovereignty by the Iraqi parliament, the Iraqi people and political
factions, including ours, and we will not allow it,” he said.Khazali was jailed by British and US forces from 2007 to
2010 for his role in the Shiite insurgency. His group has fought in major
battles against ISIS in northern Iraq and in neighboring Syria’s civil war.Khazali ruffled feathers in late 2017 when he showed up at
the Lebanon-Israel border along with members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah
group, expressing support for the Lebanese and Palestinians against the Jewish
state. His visit sparked harsh criticism from Lebanon’s prime minister at the
time, who ordered him banned from entering the country.Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, which owns its own TV station, made
significant gains in last year’s parliament elections, and Khazali is now
represented by a 15-member bloc in parliament.When asked about the increasingly frequent Israeli
airstrikes targeting Iranian interests in Syria, Khazali said the two powers
appear to be headed for a confrontation which could turn into a regional war.
He said Iraq would only be drawn in if directly attacked by Israel.“If the Israeli entity strikes targets inside Iraq, no
matter what the pretext is, then Iraq as a sovereign state will defend itself
and our response to the Israeli attack will be unlimited,” he said.Khazali also said if Israel were to attack Lebanon and
Syria, and “in case they need our help,” then “personally, I will be the first
to participate.”
