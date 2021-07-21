2021/07/21 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, and his accompanying delegation.During the meeting, they discussed the development of bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh, and ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy and investment, and to work to enhance […]

read more Iraq, Saudi discuss Cooperation in Economy and Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.