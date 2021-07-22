Iraq's Health System: Another Sign of a Dilapidated State

2021/07/22 | 02:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Massaab Al-Aloosy, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Entrenched corruption in Iraq's health system is costing people their lives.Click here to read the full article.

