China Buys

2021/07/23 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said that nearly half of the country's oil exports go to China, making China the number one market for Iraqi oil.Speaking on Thursday, Mazhar Muhammad Salih said that China accounts for about 40-44 percent of Iraqi oil exports, equating to about 800,000 […]

