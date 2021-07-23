Funds Allocated for Road Improvement in Baghdad

2021/07/23 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Government has reportedly allocated a budget of $162 million for road improvement in Baghdad.According to World Highways, the works will include maintaining and widening existing roads, and building three new bridges.The client will be the Baghdad Municipality, and the tender process is due to open shortly.(Source: World […]

