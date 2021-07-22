2021/07/23 | 10:38 - Source: Iraq News

Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov, Compassionate Non-Profit Lamplighters, and Co-Founders of The Friendship Circle Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov, Compassionate Non-Profit Lamplighters, and Co-Founders of The Friendship Circle Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov, efficacious Non-Profit Lamplighters, and Co-Founders of The Friendship Circle join other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov have been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.



In the interview, Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov discuss the newest offerings of The Friendship Circle, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares unique thoughts on their staff, leadership and entrepreneurship.



They are leaders in the Non-Profit Lamplighters space.



The success of The Friendship Circle is a true testament to their team and their people.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world.



I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many dynamic and talented people are building amazing companies.



Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov and The Friendship Circle are providing a wonderful service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a successful company.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the leaders of this world like Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

andrew jacobDotCom Magazine+1 602-909-9890email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Rabbi Levi Shemtov and Bassie Shemtov,Co-Founders, The Friendship Circle DotCom Magazine, Interview.

