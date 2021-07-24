Chief ISIL terrorist nabbed in southern Baghdad

2021/07/24 | 01:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The head of Iraq's Military Intelligence Services announced on Friday the arrest of the most important terrorist member of ISIL in southern province of Baghdad.

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Service said in a statement that the operation was carried out based on the detailed and precise information provided by a unit of Iraqi Ministry of Defense and in coordination with the Baghdad Operations Command's Intelligence Department.

According to the statement, the intelligence forces of 17th Division in cooperation with 55th Infantry Brigade and also Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, arrested the most important terrorist member of ISIL in Al-Mahmoudi Area in Al-Zaidan District, southern Baghdad.

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Agency said that the arrested terrorist was one of the wanted elements of the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Terrorism who was handed over to the relevant parties.

