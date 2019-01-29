Iran, Syria reach long-term economic and trade agreements

2019/01/29 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Iran and Syria have inked long term deals on a wide range of issues. The agreements were signed in Damascus by Iran’s vice president and Syria’s prime minister. The Iranian arrived in the Syrian capital on Monday for a two-day visit, bringing with him 40 business leaders to expand ties between the two nations. "Syria has entered a new phase and efforts should be made toward the country's reconstruction,” Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Press TV reported. Their agreements include forging a direct link between their respective banking sectors, and Iranian investment in Syria’s reconstruction of public infrastructure, railways, oil and gas fields, as well as its agriculture and industrial sectors, according to Iranian media reports. Jahangiri emphasized Iran’s ability to help Syria restore its electricity generation sector, noting that Iran has expertise in construction of power plants. Iran will help to construct a new power station in Latakia and repair power others across the country. Iran has backed Damascus during its eight years of conflict. Iranian-backed militias are on the ground in Syria and Tehran is part of the Syria peace process in the Astana talks with Russia and Turkey.
