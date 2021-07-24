Vibe by California Announces Brand Ambassador Program

2021/07/24 | 19:00 - Source: Iraq News

We have a community-first ethos and believe our Ambassador Program will educate our new customers in an engaging way about cannabis culture and our new product offerings”

— Ryan Martinez, Marketing Manager of Vibe

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce the launch of their Brand Ambassador Program aimed at strengthening community relationships, enhancing customer engagement, increasing brand awareness, and growing online sales.The program invites the community to share in the dissemination of educational information, positive lifestyles, and experiences surrounding cannabis and its various uses.



As the popularity of cannabis grows and sales increase, Vibe is committed to showcasing the positive experiences and advantages of the Hype Cannabis Co.



product line.



The ambassador program enables the community to directly engage in the creation of a positive culture and support the company’s growth and brand awareness initiatives.Brand awareness is paramount for the rapidly growing company and by harnessing the power of influencers and micro-influencers, the program will increase the number of people engaging with the brand and incentivize new online sales.The company is offering a discount for all ambassadors across all locations and benefits to share the Vibe message with their audiences, enabling the company to track the program’s effectiveness and increase online conversions.



Ambassadors also have access to private events within the industry, the chance to be featured on digital and print platforms (including billboards), and receive high-quality content to share on their social media channels.By incentivizing ambassadors to promote the brand across their audiences, the program anticipates growth across Vibe’s digital channels.To sign up and learn how to become a Vibe Ambassador, please visit the Vibe Ambassador Program website for further details.ABOUT VIBE GROWTH CORPORATIONVibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, California focused, multistate (MSO) cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co.



marijuana and Vibe CBD products.



In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications.



The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe by California brand.

