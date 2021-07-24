Brand New Bookseller ‘ByblyoShop’ Is Offering A Price Challenge That’s Beating Book Depository

2021/07/25 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq News

Company to Unveil Competitive Deals Via Facebook

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online bookstore ByblyoShop is making waves with the announcement that the site has begun price challenging long-time bookseller Books Depository.



Interested shoppers should be sure to stay up to date on the company’s Facebook page where they can see titles currently being challenge.Byblyoshop is a new online book platform in Singapore to stock up on top reads in the world based on its AI to select only the top range of titles read by readers in the world through their algorithm model selection, stocking more than 10,000 trending titles across literature, humanities, history, and philosophy.



A newly launched online bookstore now means that you can get your books delivered straight to you within just 2-3 days free with no minimum orders! The selection is being refreshed every month, but keep your eyes peeled for even more content to be made available online as they refresh their inventory selection.In an excerpt from the company, “It is our firm belief that every individual has the right to access quality books, no matter their budget.” One of the missions is to price is better than Book Depository through their source which is direct access from the publishers.The company is preparing to expand its operations to the USA later this year, where it plans to partner with more book publishers.Those interested in seeing titles that are being price challenged can visit the company’s Facebook page,

for more information.



Interested shoppers can also see books available for purchase on the company’s website, https://shop.byblyo.sg/.

