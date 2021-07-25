APT™ Formulation Combats Multi-Drug Resistant Candida auris: An Emerging Global Healthcare Threat

2021/07/25 | 14:06 - Source: Iraq News

The Most Effective Topical Treatment to Stop the multi-drug resistant Candida auris spread within hospitals and healthcare facilities, globally

Studies suggest APT™ formulations may provide a safe/easy method to decolonize the skin healthcare workers and patients, thus interrupting skin colonization by the dangerous pathogen, Candida auris.””

— Dr.



Mahmoud Ghannoum

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, USA, July 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDC recently confirmed outbreaks of Candida auris, a multi-drug resistant fungus, in 2 hospitals located in Collin County Texas (Dallas Metro) and Washington D.C.



nursing homes, further demonstrating the need for an effective step in stopping this "Superbug" fungal infection.



There is up to a 60% mortality rate if C.



auris enters a patients’ bloodstream.



Recent studies conducted at Case Western Reserve University of highly resistant strains of C.



auris provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have demonstrated that APT™ based Antifungal formulations are highly effective in killing this deadly fungus on skin surfaces.



The APT™ formulation is the only known effective method that has the potential to remove C.



auris from the skin of patients and healthcare workers.Advanced Performance Technology, LLC, (APT) a Texas and Indiana-based company specializing in innovative healthcare solutions for physicians and patients utilizing our proprietary APT™ Formulations, has received compelling preclinical in vitro and in vivo data against susceptible and resistant Candida auris isolates, provided by the CDC.



The data provide first time evidence that treatment with the APT™ based antifungal topical formulations can “decolonize Candida auris”.



The results indicate that these formulations may have utility to control and prevent the ongoing global spread of this deadly multi-drug resistant fungus.Candida auris can be fatal.



There is up to a 60% mortality rate when C.



auris enters the patients’ bloodstream.



Current treatment protocols, typically involving chlorhexidine baths and intravenous antifungal drugs, have not proven effective in controlling this global spread of resistant C.



auris fungus.



These recent studies conducted at Case Western Reserve University, including highly resistant strains of C.



auris provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), have demonstrated the APT™ based antifungal formulations are highly effective in killing the most resistant strains of this deadly fungus on skin surfaces.



The APT™ based antifungal topical formulations are the only known and effective method to remove C.



auris from the skin of patients and healthcare workers.



Given these study results, it is believed that this topical “decolonization” application will become the standard of care to stop and control this multi-drug resistant fungal infection across global healthcare systems.The Company is working with world renowned specialists and fungal disease experts, most notably, Dr.



Mahmoud Ghannoum, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.



Dr.



Mahmoud Ghannoum's lab worked directly with the CDC, obtaining the most resistant strains of Candida auris to be tested at the CDC's request.



These results demonstrated the efficacy against resistant C.



auris.



A peer reviewed manuscript has been published documenting the effective decolonization application of the APT™ antifungal formulations.Dr.



Mahmoud Ghannoum said, “Using a C.



Auris decolonization model we were able to demonstrate that the treatment with the APT™ formulations were effective in decolonizing the skin of this multi-drug resistant yeast.



The findings suggest that these topical formulations may provide a safe and easy method to decolonize the skin of both healthcare workers and patients, thereby interrupting skin colonization by the dangerous pathogen, Candida auris”.“The patent pending, proprietary APT™ formulation continues to demonstrate dramatic improvements in the efficacy of existing topical medications.



In this case, the APT™ formulation combined with either a 1% Clotrimazole (API) or a 1 % Terbinafine (API) demonstrates to be the most effective topical formulation to remove C.



auris from the skin of patients and healthcare workers.



The APT™ formulation’s unique dual-actions of biophysical and biochemical destruction of Candida auris and other fungal pathogens will change the trajectory of therapeutic discussions, globally,” states Dr.



Brian J.



Huber, CEO/President of PFTH, LLC the parent company of APT, LLC.



In addition, the company is finalizing the development of a chlorhexidine digluconate based APT™ formulation that will create effective skin decolonization of C.



auris within a globally recognized topical wound and skin cleanser formulation.Current prevention protocols focus on cleansing the patient with a Chlorhexidine bath/solution, which does not effectively manage the C.



auris organism and the person to person spread.



Environmental decontamination is a dramatic step.



Entire hospital rooms are dismantled and cleaned to attempt to remove the C.



auris organism.



Once the C.



auris fungus accesses the patients’ blood stream (via catheters, IV lines, ports, airways) there is a 55 % chance these patients will die within 30-90 days.According to infectious disease specialists and the CDC experts, the key point of focus is (decolonizing) removing the C.



auris fungus from the skin of patients and healthcare workers.



Only by removing/mitigating the person to person spread and subsequently, the environmental contamination process, will the spread of this pathogen be stopped.



The APT™ based antifungal formulations used for skin decolonization protocols are a true prevention strategy for global control of C.



auris.About Advanced Performance Technology, LLC: Advanced Performance Technology, LLC, is an Texas and Indiana-based pharmaceutical IP company that has created new solutions for areas of patient care utilizing over-the-counter product platforms.



Its products have been used to treat wounds, resistant bacterial infections, resistant fungal infections, burns, acne and other conditions.



Founded in in 2016, APT strives to provide access to highly effective care at the primary and home levels on a global scale.Please visit our site for further information: https://www.aptdeliverysystem.com/Brian HuberPatient Focused Tele-Health, LLC+1 800-918-7534email us here

Brian HuberPatient Focused Tele-Health, LLC+1 800-918-7534email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

July 25, 2021, 06:02 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release