UK issues Sanctions against former Governor of Nineveh


UK issues Sanctions against former Governor of Nineveh
2021/07/26 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The United Kingdom has issued sanctions against a number of individuals, including a former Governor of Nineveh province in Iraq.

Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan is alleged to have misappropriated public funds intended for reconstruction efforts, and to have improperly awarded contracts and other state property.

He is currently serving a five-year prison sentence […]

read more UK issues Sanctions against former Governor of Nineveh first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links