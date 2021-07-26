UK issues Sanctions against former Governor of Nineveh

2021/07/26 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Kingdom has issued sanctions against a number of individuals, including a former Governor of Nineveh province in Iraq.Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan is alleged to have misappropriated public funds intended for reconstruction efforts, and to have improperly awarded contracts and other state property.He is currently serving a five-year prison sentence […]

