US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights Opens New Office Minutes from the White House

Think tank led by acclaimed human rights specialist, Isabelle Vladoiu opens doors to its post-pandemic headquarter in the heart of Washington, DC.

During Covid-19, USIDHR has educated more than 800 DC residents on their human rights and certified them as consultants to help educate others and inspire tolerance and peace.”

— Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) opens its doors in a new office space on Connecticut Avenue, in the heart of the nation's capital.



The Washington, DC-based think tank opens its new office in light of loosening COVID restrictions, approaching the new environment in an accessible blended manner.



USIDHR now calls the amenity-rich Central Business District, one block from Dupont Circle in downtown’s Golden Triangle home.



Its new prime location allows for easier access not only to the White House but numerous foreign embassies, all within walking distance.



Moreover, the headquarters of leading national and international corporations and organizations sit just one block away.



This opens many new opportunities for the exponentially growing non-profit think tank.In response to the new COVID environment, many organizations and institutions have sought to respond by developing effective approaches to increase accessibility.



USIDHR transitioned all their in-person programs and training to adapt to a virtual world and developed worldwide accessible online courses in a range of subjects from diplomacy to human rights education.



The efforts to continue to advance education for all have not gone unnoticed.



The mayor of Washington, DC congratulated USIDHR and its founder at the beginning of the year for their dedication to help uplift the community even during such challenging times.“During Covid-19, USIDHR has educated more than 800 DC residents on their human rights and certified them as consultants to help educate others and inspire tolerance and peace,” says Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, DC.Since then, USIDHR's notoriety has grown considerably due to its innovative and much-loved training course on human rights education, which has created more than 3,000 human rights consultants and developed an incredible community of professionals.



They further have gone forth to create a huge change in their communities and many even opened their own specialized nonprofits and charities, thus creating change globally.USIDHR’s mission to advance education for all and make it accessible further develops into their highly successful humanitarian program called a Chance to Study.



Proceeds from their training courses are used for the Chance to Study program, which provides educational resources globally to children from disadvantaged communities.



Most recently, USIDHR helped 200 underprivileged children in Pakistan, providing each one of them with the Edu-box, a package that contains uniforms, shoes, backpacks, and necessary materials needed for an entire school year.



Next, they focus on Romania, a small country in Eastern Europe, where they hope to raise the funds necessary to send 400 orphans to school.ABOUT USIDHR:USIDHR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in Washington, DC with the mission to advance research and education and provide solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance global understanding of diplomacy and human rights.



Trusted by thousands of individuals around the world, USIDHR’s programs and training in human rights and diplomacy have been designed to provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue a career in these fields.



Through its humanitarian program, Chance to Study, USIDHR provides underprivileged children from around the world with educational resources to go to school.



Learn more about USIDHR at: https://usidhr.org

Press OfficeUS Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights+1 888-487-4347info@usidhr.org

July 26, 2021

