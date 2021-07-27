2021/07/27 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has approved the agreement between the Ministry of Oil and French company TotalEnergies to implement four major energy projects in the country: Plants to collect and refine associated natural gas at the fields of Artawi [Ratawi], West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Tuba [Subba] and Lahais [Luhais].This will include a […]

read more Iraqi Cabinet Approves TotalEnergies' Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.