US Announces $155m Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq

2021/07/27 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States is pleased to announce nearly $155 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq as well as Iraqi refugees in the region and generous communities hosting them.With this additional funding from the State Department and the U.S.Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S.humanitarian support for Iraq amounts to […]

