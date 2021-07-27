US and Iraq Agree to end US Combat Mission in Iraq

2021/07/27 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US President Joe Biden and Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have agreed to end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year.After more than 18 years in the country, the role of US forces will change to one of training and advising the Iraqi military.There are […]

