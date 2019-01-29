S. Korea announces backing reconstruction of Iraqi cities

2019/01/29 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- South
Korean special envoy to Iraq Han Byung-do reiterated his
country's support on Iraq and earnest desire to promote relations between the
two countries.During
his meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Monday, Byung-do expressed
South Korea's willingness to contribute to the reconstruction efforts in Iraq, which
aims at promoting Iraq's prosperity and development, a statement by Salih's
office said.For
his part, Salih hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two
countries and their steady growth.He
also stressed the importance of active participation of Korean companies and
businessmen by investing in Iraq in the sectors of energy, industry and the
reconstruction of liberated cities and other areas.
Byung-do met earlier on Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, during which
the latter affirmed Iraq's appreciation of the Iraqi-Korean relations, according
to a statement by the prime minister's office.Abd al-Mahdi also praised the South Korean "successful experiment that Iraq
aspires to benefit from, especially in the fields of building, reconstruction
and investment," the statement read.
