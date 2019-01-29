عربي | كوردى
S. Korea announces backing reconstruction of Iraqi cities
2019/01/29 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- South

Korean special envoy to Iraq Han Byung-do reiterated his

country's support on Iraq and earnest desire to promote relations between the

two countries.During

his meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Monday, Byung-do expressed

South Korea's willingness to contribute to the reconstruction efforts in Iraq, which

aims at promoting Iraq's prosperity and development, a statement by Salih's

office said.For

his part, Salih hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two

countries and their steady growth.He

also stressed the importance of active participation of Korean companies and

businessmen by investing in Iraq in the sectors of energy, industry and the

reconstruction of liberated cities and other areas.



Byung-do met earlier on Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, during which

the latter affirmed Iraq's appreciation of the Iraqi-Korean relations, according

to a statement by the prime minister's office.Abd al-Mahdi also praised the South Korean "successful experiment that Iraq

aspires to benefit from, especially in the fields of building, reconstruction

and investment," the statement read.

