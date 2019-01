S. Korea announces backing reconstruction of Iraqi cities

2019/01/29 | 01:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- SouthKorean special envoy to Iraq Han Byung-do reiterated hiscountry's support on Iraq and earnest desire to promote relations between thetwo countries.Duringhis meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Monday, Byung-do expressedSouth Korea's willingness to contribute to the reconstruction efforts in Iraq, whichaims at promoting Iraq's prosperity and development, a statement by Salih'soffice said.Forhis part, Salih hailed the development of bilateral relations between the twocountries and their steady growth.Healso stressed the importance of active participation of Korean companies andbusinessmen by investing in Iraq in the sectors of energy, industry and thereconstruction of liberated cities and other areas.Byung-do met earlier on Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, during whichthe latter affirmed Iraq's appreciation of the Iraqi-Korean relations, accordingto a statement by the prime minister's office.Abd al-Mahdi also praised the South Korean "successful experiment that Iraqaspires to benefit from, especially in the fields of building, reconstructionand investment," the statement read.