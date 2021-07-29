2021/07/29 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Lebanon have finalised an agreement under which Iraq will provide the Lebanese Electricity Corporation with 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil over a one-year period.Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister, Raymond Ghajar, signed the deal in Baghdad at the weekend.The oil will be paid for in goods and services.[…]

read more Iraq and Lebanon sign Fuel Barter Deal first appeared on Iraq Business News.