Iraq and Lebanon sign Fuel Barter Deal

2021/07/29 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq and Lebanon have finalised an agreement under which Iraq will provide the Lebanese Electricity Corporation with 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil over a one-year period.
Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister, Raymond Ghajar, signed the deal in Baghdad at the weekend.
The oil will be paid for in goods and services.
