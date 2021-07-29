World Bank President discusses Iraqi Projects

2021/07/29 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during his visit to the United States this week.During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation in financing infrastructure projects in the fields of water, airports, natural gas and energy projects, especially solar.President Malpass affirmed to Prime Minister […]

