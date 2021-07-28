Spherexx Launches New Revenue Management Self-service Platform

2021/07/29 | 07:30 - Source: Iraq News

Spherexx Optimize Develops Yield Management Implementation Software

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spherexx.com® launched Spherexx Optimize (formerly RentPush) in 2013 as an AI, algorithmic revenue management and asset stabilizing software for the multifamily industry.



Optimize has since served conventional, rent control, lease-up, and renovation apartment communities with measurable results, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We discovered over time that some management companies have strong allegiances to manual price-setting and needed easily accessible, corelated business intelligence to make the best pricing decisions for the greatest immediate and far-reaching valuation and income goals for multi-family assets,” explained Spherexx founder and CEO Becca Wilson.

Spherexx thereby engineered the hybrid Optimize Self-service platform to support and direct manual price-setting disengaged from the algorithmic function.

The platform features a configurable dashboard that presents real time data for any selected key performance indicators: i.e., occupancy trending, unit status, rent roll status for scheduled and actual lease rates, price deviations, projected lease expirations, overall performance case study, and any of twenty critical data reports and portfolio views are available as well.

Optimize and the Self-service platform are integrated with property management accounting software that feeds current operational data.



Pricing and discount options are available per floor plan type or for specified units.



Users establish their own parameters for lease expiration management, blackout dates to level lease expirations and foreseeable vacancy; they can assign values to unit amenities and preview payback for upgrade investments.

Optimize presents occupancy based on unit amenities, views, location, and any other assigned preferences.



The visual rent roll feature reports building and unit status for a quick view of what asset areas are trending.



It maintains detailed historical information on residency while providing a monopoly-type view of the property with buildings and units coded with status-based indicators.

A favorite feature is the time-stamped quote sheet where users can send firm quotes with optional terms and pricing, amenity recap, floor plan graphic and other vital leasing details, essentially everything a prospect needs to make a decision.



Likewise, the quote sheet is used for an online renewal process that is very popular with residents.



Optimize also offers an option for website pricing presentation that will accommodate any website for a nominal fee.



A prospect can search pricing and term options, move-in dates, floor plans, amenities, and Optimize will populate the best unit matches.

Optimize Self-service generates a “best price” hot sheet with amenity details that leasing personnel can access for quick quotes.



When used in conjunction with Spherexx ILoveLeasing CRM software, quotes are automatically tracked, scored, and systematically engaged.



A website pricing presentation companion plugin is included with the CRM.

I Love Leasing also populates a marketing platform tab inside the Optimize business intelligence dashboard that analyzes comparative, historical marketing and performance data, including demand.



This feature is optional, the fee in not included with Optimize packages.



Both Optimize Self-service and ILoveLeasing are also fully mobile responsive.

ABOUT SPHEREXX.COM® Ad Agency | Software Development

Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has served multiple industries across the US & Canada since 2000.



Spherexx has offices in Tulsa OK and Dallas TX, providing customized and off-the-shelf software and marketing solutions.

Our software stack utilizes data we generate plus API interfaces from a client’s software of choice to bring new efficiencies and minimize friction for our client’s teams and the public interfacing with our client’s brands.



We close gaps and streamline our client’s day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the “end-to-end” brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders.



We leverage our client’s existing business processes with real-time data & BI dashboards for all levels of management.



Our proprietary tech stack includes: websites content management software, inline website editor, digital asset management storage, form builder, customer relationship management (CRM), document management system, competitor market survey, asset inspection app and revenue management software.

Our marketing stack begins with brand management, lead management, sales performance training, point of sale analytics, market insights, customer & employee nurturing tools and services.



We have a full suite of services and software to support our client’s business goals and objectives.



This suite includes: branding, creative, website development, advertising syndication, chatbots, mass message broadcasting, drip campaigns, video production, document management, mobile apps for sales/leasing, help desk, commission tracking, learning management software, competitor marketing analysis, search engine marketing & optimization, PPC, social advertising, touchscreen kiosks, tablet point of sale app, ADA website compliance, privacy compliance and award winning customer support.



You call, we answer.

Bring the software you need and we’ll integrate our software and marketing services with it to super-charge your operational and financial efficiency.



Best of all, we can customize any workflow you need to give you a competitive edge in the market and greater control of your bottom line.

