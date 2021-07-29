2021/07/30 | 18:14 - Source: Iraq News

Jack Rusk is CEO of Frisco Web Marketing based in San Frnacisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Rusk is proud to announce the inception of Frisco Web Marketing.



Through this company, Rusk is looking to offer data-driven marketing services to help companies grow their client numbers and revenues.

To achieve this goal, Frisco Web Marketing is looking to leverage a proprietary software that Rusk developed.



The software is designed to scroll through customer data and overall market trends to develop insights on what customers want and what they might want in the future.



It is software designed to make marketing more precise, and by extension, more cost-effective.

The company is also looking to offer consultancy services, especially in the development of marketing plans.



Through this service, the company will help businesses develop strategies that combine data-driven market understanding while factoring in potential sudden changes in market dynamics.



It is driven by the knowledge that any success or failure in marketing strategy starts at the strategy level.



If the strategy is wrong, any tactic applied will not deliver results.



That’s because the company’s overall direction would be wrong to begin with.

The company will also be offering branding services.



Since it leverages A.I.



for data analysis, Frisco Web Marketing can identify areas of a business that most draws in customers.



It can then help clients use these strong points as the basis for building their brands.



The software is already tested and proven, and companies that used the beta version have recorded an ROI of over 50%.



As the software accumulates more data, it will deliver even higher returns for those who incorporate it in their marketing endeavors.

Frisco Web Marketing is built on the skills and experiences of Jack Rusk.



Before starting this company, Rusk had worked for some of the largest marketing agencies in New York and San Francisco.



He was employed for a decade, and in those ten years, he developed the skills necessary to run a successful marketing agency.



He also got a lot of exposure to relationship building and management, a core aspect of marketing.

Besides his experience, Rusk has the requisite skills needed to run a successful web marketing agency.



He holds a degree in applied mathematics from UC Berkeley.



He also holds a Master of Science degree in data science and artificial intelligence.



His skills give him the expertise to understand big data analysis and come up with marketing ideas that are perfect for various business scenarios that various businesses find themselves in at any given time.It is these skills that he leveraged to develop the software that the company is using in data analysis.



He has combined big data analysis with artificial intelligence in developing the software that anchors Frisco Web Services.



Before developing this software, he had developed equally cutting-edge software for the companies he worked for.



In one of the companies where he worked, Rusk developed a data visualization software that was top of the range in its market.



The software was designed to make sense of big data in graphics form.



It was so effective that even people with little analytical knowledge could make sense of it to make accurate predictive decisions.

About Frisco Web ServicesFrisco Web Services is a web marketing company based in San Francisco.



It deals in marketing data analysis, strategic planning, SEO, SEM, digital marketing, and corporate branding, among other marketing services.



The company caters to many clients, and its portfolio includes major tech companies, startups, and consumer corporations.

