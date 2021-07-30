KRG Bureaucracy Delays DNO Investment

2021/07/30 | 19:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has reported operating profit of USD 61 million in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, its second consecutive profitable quarter since the onset of the COVID pandemic.Revenues totaled USD 184 million, up USD 14 million from the previous quarter, as higher oil and gas prices more […]

