2021/07/31 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq still needs US help to defeat Islamic State, foreign minister says Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein made the remarks ahead of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Washington on Monday.[…]

