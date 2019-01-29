Music group brings echoes of Luri music to the world

2019/01/29 | 09:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lur Music Group has the goal of preserving Kurdish music and saving folk songs from extinction.Luri tunes and melodies from the Lur areas of Zagros Mountains in Western Iran form the heart of their music.Members of the group live in Iraqi and Iranian Kurdistan.The band sings in all Kurdish dialects. Nearly 40 million Kurds speak several dialects, and boast an even richer music heritage.The band is primarily based in Sulaimani, the cultural capital of the Kurdistan Region, which is home to many prominent Kurdish singers, musicians, writers, and artists.