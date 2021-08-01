Iraq PMU forces thwart ISIL attack in southern Saladin Gov.

2021/08/01 | 14:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During a large-scale operation, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces thwarted ISIL terrorists’ attack in southern province of Saladin.

ISIL Takfiri terrorists tried to infiltrate into the areas in southern Iraqi province of Saladin but they faced with on-time intervention of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Iraq, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces in Iraq thwarted ISIL Takfiri attempt to infiltrate into south of Saladin province and severely wounded a number of ISIL Takfiri elements.

This is while that ISIL Takfiri terrorists’ attack on west part of Al Anbar had already been thwarted by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces.

Earlier, the Iraqi army and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces had launched a joint counter-terrorism operation.



According to Iraqi media, Iraqi army and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched the second phase of cleansing operation in eastern areas of Saladin Governorate.

It should be noted that Iraqi army forces had already launched an operation in Nineveh province against remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements.

The Spokesman for Iraqi Armed Forces General Command Yahya Rassoul said that 12 Takfiri elements were identified and arrested following the operation.

MA/5270142