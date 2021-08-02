2021/08/02 | 11:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Compensation Commission has made available $600 million to the Government of the State of Kuwait towards the Commission's remaining claim with an outstanding award balance.The United Nations Compensation Commission is a subsidiary organ of the United Nations Security Council.It was established in 1991 in accordance with Security Council resolutions 687 […]

read more Further $600m Paid to Kuwait for Invasion by Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.